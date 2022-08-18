SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Earthquake reported in Anderson County, USGS says

(WCAX)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Anderson County early Thursday morning.

The quake hit the Homeland Parker area near Anderson around 2 a.m., according to USGS.

USGS said the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.1 and a depth of 0 kilometers.

This earthquake was 21 and a half miles from Clemson and 27 miles from Easley.

MORE NEWS: Flames erupt on boat leaving one person hurt on Lake Hartwell, chief says

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
Broken A/C unit at Samara East apartments
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants
FILE PHOTO
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

Latest News

Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
wis
FIRST ALERT- A few showers today - Better chance for rain Friday
A second driver licensing regional office location is being planned for Lexington.
Student hit by car while walking home in Spartanburg Co., district says
Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road.
Deputies investigating road rage incident that led to altercation