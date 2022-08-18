Deputies investigating road rage incident that lead to psychical altercation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that took place near North Central High School.

The altercation happened on Sunday, August 14, on Lockhart Road, around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a silver truck was driving north on Lockhart Road when the driver noticed a blue SUV with a trailer attached was throwing rocks onto his truck.

The driver then decided to pass the blue truck, after a couple of attempts.

Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road. (Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the driver of the silver truck believes he was then signaled by the driver of the blue SUV with his headlights.

Deputies say at some point both cars pulled over and began to get into a psychical altercation.

After the altercation, 9-1-1 was called and investigators questioned everyone at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by KCSO. KCSO believes that other drivers passing by may have seen the altercation and are asking for anyone with information to call KCSO at 803-425-1512.

