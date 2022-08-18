SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputies investigating road rage incident that lead to psychical altercation

Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road.
Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that took place near North Central High School.

The altercation happened on Sunday, August 14, on Lockhart Road, around 4:45 p.m.

Investigators say the driver of a silver truck was driving north on Lockhart Road when the driver noticed a blue SUV with a trailer attached was throwing rocks onto his truck.

The driver then decided to pass the blue truck, after a couple of attempts.

Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road.
Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say the driver of the silver truck believes he was then signaled by the driver of the blue SUV with his headlights.

Deputies say at some point both cars pulled over and began to get into a psychical altercation.

After the altercation, 9-1-1 was called and investigators questioned everyone at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by KCSO. KCSO believes that other drivers passing by may have seen the altercation and are asking for anyone with information to call KCSO at 803-425-1512.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a news...
Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

Latest News

Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
USDA recommends adding food safety items to your back-to-school list.
USDA recommends adding food safety items to your back-to-school list
Murdaugh case discovery in limbo
Murdaugh case discovery in limbo
Generic photo of what a doctor's office where an abortion takes place would look like
Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban