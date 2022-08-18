Coroner identifies man killed in Sumter motorcycle crash

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner has released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night around 11:40.

Absonnell McKnight, 41, of Sumter, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Broad Street and Bultman Drive, according to Coroner Robbie Baker. McKnight was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday at MUSC.

The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

