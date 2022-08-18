Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) permanently closed Main’s Best, LLC after deeming the property a public nuisance. This, after its owner reported ten years of operation as a convenience store.

According to CPD, the ‘notice of intent to declare property public nuisance’ was sent to Main’s Best owner Steve Peter on April 22, 2022. Two months later, the agency filed a ‘law enforcement protest’ against renewal of their alcohol license.

“It wasn’t getting any better... just a real drain on police services at this one little location in the surrounding area,” said Michael Crowley, an Inspector at CPD.

The agency says they responded to over 200 service calls at Main’s Best since January of 2021. The criminal offenses on-property range from drug possession and distribution to public urination and defecation.

“The police come out here five, six times a day on their loudspeaker telling [people] to get off the walkway or keep moving,” said Andy Rast, sales manager at the neighboring BWK of Columbia.

According to Rast, Main’s Best was not the issue affecting Cottontown. Instead, he says the numbers of homeless and mentally ill has increase since South Carolina State Hospital closed in 2015.

“They have nowhere to go. [Main’s Best] is just the closes place for them to get cigarettes and alcohol and numb their pain or mental illness,” continued Rast over phone.

According to locals who frequent Main’s Best, Steve Peter ‘looks out’ for the surrounding community and ‘plays his part’ regarding crowd control. Peter told WIS he is often the person calling 911 to his storefront.

“We have a larger problem at hand which is that a lot of our Columbia citizens are scumming to homelessness right now... a lot of them have drug addictions, a lot of them have problems and we need to work on it,” said John Tyler, Cottontown resident and CEO of One Common Cause Community Control Initiative.

Tyler, who ran for Columbia’s at-large council seat last year, says local homelessness has increased over the past six months. Per his first-hand experiences, the numbers are increasing among 18 to 24-year-olds.

“We have [homeless] walking through our neighborhood in the middle of the night... the problem we all have right here, in this immediate area, persists whether this business is open or not,” concluded Tyler.

According to CPD, Main’s Best allowed consumption of alcohol on property grounds which violates the businesses ‘off-premise’ alcohol permit.

“There are other [storefronts] that we are looking at... hopefully everybody will get the message that this is not tolerated,” said Inspector Crowley.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.