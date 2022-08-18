SkyView
Columbia man charged after breaking into cars, hiding from officers

Police say Thomas was captured an officer say him hiding under a car.
Police say Thomas was captured an officer say him hiding under a car.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with six counts of auto-breaking and possession of burglary tools.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Jaheim Thomas, 20, is accused of breaking into cars on 325 Taylor St. Wednesday.

Police say Thomas was captured an officer say him hiding under a car.

