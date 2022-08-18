Columbia man charged after breaking into cars, hiding from officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been charged with six counts of auto-breaking and possession of burglary tools.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Jaheim Thomas, 20, is accused of breaking into cars on 325 Taylor St. Wednesday.

Police say Thomas was captured an officer say him hiding under a car.

