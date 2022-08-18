SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing

The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.(Richard Drew/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - A small museum near New York’s World Trade Center dedicated to preserving the memory of the Sept. 11 attacks is closing.

CEO Jennifer Adams says the 9/11 Tribute Museum is closing for good after Wednesday due to financial pressures made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tribute Museum opened in 2006. It offered tours led by volunteers who had lost a family member or were connected in some other way to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

It was sometimes confused with the much larger Sept. 11 museum that opened in 2014.

Adams says the Tribute Museum will maintain an online presence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a news...
Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

Latest News

Local Columbia store was closed down by CPD for being considered a public nuisance.
Columbia Police Department closes Main Street business
FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support
FILE - Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Kershaw County road rage incident that led to fight on Lockhart Road.
Deputies investigating road rage incident that lead to psychical altercation