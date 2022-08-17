SkyView
Soda City Live: Game Day Nutrition, bringing nutrition and flavor to the Midlands

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking for a flavorful drink without the guilt, Game Day Nutrition in Five Points has you covered.

They offer a variety of protein drinks and teas to get you pumped up for a workout, calm you down after a long day, clear your mind and help you focus on whatever else the day throws your way. Check out their social media here and here.

