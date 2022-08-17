Soda City Live: ColaJazz extends open invitation to its members party and fifth annual ColaJazz Fest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The ColaJazz Foundation offers so many resources to the community from performances to education and even community outreach.

Owner Mark Rapp shares details about their inaugural member’s party that will not only be accessible to members but to the public as well and is free.

Proceeds from membership fees allow the foundation to host community events and assist with outreach.

ColaJazz Member’s Party

701 Whaley’s Market

Sunday, Aug. 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Free Event

5th Annual ColaJazz Fest

Saturday, Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.