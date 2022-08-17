Single car collision leaves one man dead in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a single-car collision Tuesday.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Rd. in Bethune, where the victim was from.

Paul E. Baggett, 59, was identified as the victim.

Coroner David West says Baggett was driving toward Bethune when he went off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.