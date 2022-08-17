SkyView
Single car collision leaves one man dead in Kershaw County

FILE
FILE
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a single-car collision Tuesday.

According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Rd. in Bethune, where the victim was from.

Paul E. Baggett, 59, was identified as the victim.

Coroner David West says Baggett was driving toward Bethune when he went off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead.

