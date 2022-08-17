SkyView
Senior care company opens new location in Lexington, adds jobs to community

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A new home care company location is opening in Lexington and aims to bring new jobs to the area.

Senior Helpers announced the opening of a new office in Lexington. The business franchise provides senior citizens and their families specialized caregiver support for patients with Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Parkinson’s disease.

Jean Craig is one of the co-owners of the new Lexington location.
Jean Craig is one of the co-owners of the new Lexington location.(Senior Helpers)

The new location is at 114 Haygood Ave. in Lexington. The co-owners, Jean Craig and Susan Collins said they hope to bring more than 75 new jobs to the area. Their business will help families in Lexington, Irmo, West Columbia, Cayce, Columbia, Harbison and other Midlands communities.

Susan Collins is one of the two co-owners at the new Lexington location.
Susan Collins is one of the two co-owners at the new Lexington location.(Senior Helpers)

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to enable seniors in our community to live a more independent and healthier lifestyle at home,” said Collins. “This new location will help to alleviate the stresses of caregiving for families and give them peace of mind in knowing their loved one is safe and well cared for.”

For more information about the business, click the link here. Applicants interested in open positions can call 803-399-0639 or email cglexsc@seniorhelpers.com for additional details.

