SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Salman Rushdie attacker ‘surprised’ the author survived

FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse...
FILE - Hadi Matar, 24, center, arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Matar, the man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York on Friday, Aug. 12 said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the accomplished author had survived the attack.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The man charged with stabbing Salman Rushdie on a lecture stage in western New York said in an interview that he was surprised to learn the author had survived.

Speaking to the New York Post from jail, Hadi Matar said he decided to see Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution after he saw a tweet last winter about the writer’s planned appearance.

Matar wouldn’t say whether he was following a 1989 edict issued by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini that called for Rushdie’s death after he published his novel “The Satanic Verses.”

Rushdie suffered wounds to his neck, liver, eye and an arm in the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a news...
Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
Man accused of assaulting multiple woman near Oakcrest Road.
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple women

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The cause of Anne Heche's death was released on the Los Angeles County coroner's...
Anne Heche’s death ruled accidental after fiery car crash
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Attorney: Don’t accept portrayal of R. Kelly as ‘monster’
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
FILE PHOTO - The hearing about attorney Norman Pattis' conduct started Wednesday. It's in...
Alex Jones’ lawyer faces disciplinary hearing in Connecticut