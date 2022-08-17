SkyView
Protests outside SC State House as committee hears abortion bill

For the first time since the overturn of Roe v. Wade nearly two months ago, senators will hear...
For the first time since the overturn of Roe v. Wade nearly two months ago, senators will hear public testimony on legislation to change South Carolina’s abortion law.(Mary Green)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday on reproductive health care. One of the bills under consideration includes Senate Bill 1373, which includes increased abortion restrictions.

Planned Parenthood said Wednesday’s protest is planned for noon. Currently SC law restricts abortions at six weeks.

On Tuesday the House Judiciary Committee advanced H 5399, which outlaws abortion except under very limited circumstances to the House of Representatives for debate.

Wednesday’s hearing included hearing from invited guests followed by 100 slots of public testimony open to the public.

Planned Parenthood said currently there are three abortion clinics in the state.

