Protests outside SC State House as committee hears abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday on reproductive health care. One of the bills under consideration includes Senate Bill 1373, which includes increased abortion restrictions.

Planned Parenthood said Wednesday’s protest is planned for noon. Currently SC law restricts abortions at six weeks.

On Tuesday the House Judiciary Committee advanced H 5399, which outlaws abortion except under very limited circumstances to the House of Representatives for debate.

Wednesday’s hearing included hearing from invited guests followed by 100 slots of public testimony open to the public.

SC Senate Medical Affairs Committee hearing testimony and questioning invited speakers this AM on abortion legislation — equal time for those pro-tighter restrictions + pro-abortion access. Chair Danny Verdin says today’s for “elucidation, clarification, conversation,” not debate pic.twitter.com/aUbYOYhzcM — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) August 17, 2022

Planned Parenthood said currently there are three abortion clinics in the state.

