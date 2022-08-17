One dead in Orangeburg County crash
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County killed one Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on I-26 east near mile marker 157 at around 2 a.m.
An SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the car ran off the road and struck a guardrail and a pillar.
The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.