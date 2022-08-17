One dead in Orangeburg County crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County killed one Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on I-26 east near mile marker 157 at around 2 a.m.

An SUV was traveling east on I-26 when the car ran off the road and struck a guardrail and a pillar.

The crash is under investigation.

