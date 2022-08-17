SkyView
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants

Broken A/C unit at Samara East apartments
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tenants of the Samara East Apartments were provided with some relief after reporting no air conditioning to WIS last week.

Now seven days after the initial report, an affiliate with the New Jersey-based parent company agreed to an interview regarding 8100 Bayfield Rd in Columbia.

“There are a few units that we do know that have had A/C issues. That’s completely normal in our industry... these are not brand-new buildings,” said Sean Landsberg, Senior Vice President of Operations at Dasmen Residential LLC.

According to Landsberg, every tenant without working A/C was provided at least one window unit depending on the size of their apartment. ‘Maybe’ eight units were confirmed by Dasmen this morning.

“This is with a window unit and industrial fan running.”
Tenants like Cammie, in Building 29, already purchased two window units prior to the complementary roll-out and do not anticipate reimbursement.

“When you move into an apartment, you expect for everything to work and run-in order to live in there. And that’s not the case out here at Samara East, I can smell the mold from downstairs. It’s getting worse,” said Cammie.

Since the takeover in March, Dasmen has fully renovated 30 apartments with plans to improve 70-percent of their units in the next 24 months. Landsberg says over $1,500,000 is set aside in capital improvements for Samara East. They have already implemented a new pool, pet park, and outdoor resident lounge.

“This is the mold in the closet that they tried to paint over and dry with an industrial fan......
“I’m not going to say we’re perfect and everything that we’ve ever done is perfect because that’s just not fair. But I could say that we try our best,” said Landsberg in regard to residents.

