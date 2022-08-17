SkyView
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh provides update on case

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The lawyer for Alex Murdaugh is speaking Wednesday morning about an update on his client’s case.

Dick Harpootlian said he will be speaking on a recent motion asking the courts to order the State of South Carolina to comply with obligations to provide discovery material.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will be live streamed by WIS.

