The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours.

“We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save our beautiful historic building,” The GRAND statement said.

If you have purchased tickets for an event, or have an upcoming private event, The GRAND will contact you directly with details on next steps.

“We appreciate the kind words and gestures from our community and customers at this time, and look forward to reopening soon,” a post on Facebook said.

