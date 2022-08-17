SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

The GRAND closes temporarily after fire

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KEYC)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The GRAND will be temporarily closed after a fire in the building, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Officials say no one was injured and the fire occurred after hours.

“We are incredibly grateful for the brave and wonderful first responders, who worked tirelessly to save our beautiful historic building,” The GRAND statement said.

If you have purchased tickets for an event, or have an upcoming private event, The GRAND will contact you directly with details on next steps.

“We appreciate the kind words and gestures from our community and customers at this time, and look forward to reopening soon,” a post on Facebook said.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a news...
Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
Man accused of assaulting multiple woman near Oakcrest Road.
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple women

Latest News

CCU welcomes new therapy dog to campus
CCU welcomes a new therapy dog to campus ahead of the fall semester
Generic photo of what a doctor's office where an abortion takes place would look like
Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban
IMPH Releases Report and Recommendations Developed by S.C. Experts Examining Lessons Learned...
South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health releases report on lessons learned from COVID-19
South Carolina's Supreme Court
SC Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion law