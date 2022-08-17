SkyView
WATCH: Governor McMaster to sign U.S. Army partnership for job placement

Wednesday Gov. McMaster signed a formal partnership between SC and the U.S. Army in a jobs...
Wednesday Gov. McMaster signed a formal partnership between SC and the U.S. Army in a jobs placement program.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new partnership is coming to South Carolina to help Veterans and service members.

Wednesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster will sign the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) at Fort Jackson.

The PaYS program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and multiple companies and other public sector agencies. It assists soldiers in connecting them with interviews and employment after leaving the service. More information about the program can be found at the link here.

