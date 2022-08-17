FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now reopen after a three car wreck on East Main St., off US-1 at Harmon St.

TRAFFIC UPDATE - The wreck on East Main Street/US-1 at Harmon Street has been cleared from the roadway.



The collision was caused by a driver who failed to yield the right of way during a turn. #TargetZeroSC #CollisionsAreNotAccidents pic.twitter.com/aqDXFOhw0e — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 17, 2022

According to the Lexington Police Department, traffic was re-directed by officers.

LPD advised people in the area to drive alert, and look for first responders who were on the scene in the roadway assisting with the wreck.

TRAFFIC ALERT - A three car wreck on East Main Street/US-1 at Harmon Street has the inbound lane closed.



Inbound traffic is being directed around by officers.



Drive alert and look for first responders who are on scene in the roadway with this wreck. pic.twitter.com/jvLwEhpqrH — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 17, 2022

