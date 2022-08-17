SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Three car wreck on East Main St., US-1, lanes reopen

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All lanes are now reopen after a three car wreck on East Main St., off US-1 at Harmon St.

According to the Lexington Police Department, traffic was re-directed by officers.

LPD advised people in the area to drive alert, and look for first responders who were on the scene in the roadway assisting with the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

