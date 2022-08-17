SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman

Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman
Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman(Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman.

Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deanna took some of her belongings and has not been in contact with her family.

Deputies say witnesses saw Deanna walking in the area of the Goat Island restaurant on August 8.

Deanna is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has tattoos on the back of her left hand and her lower back.

If you have any information, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a news...
Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
Man accused of assaulting multiple woman near Oakcrest Road.
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple women

Latest News

generic crash
One dead in Orangeburg County crash
For the first time since the overturn of Roe v. Wade nearly two months ago, senators will hear...
Protests outside SC State House as committee hears abortion bill
Broken A/C unit at Samara East apartments
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants
Alex Murdaugh
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’