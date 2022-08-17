Clarendon Co. officials search for missing woman

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Clarendon County officials are searching for a missing woman.

Deanna Sharlyn Cannon, 32, was reported missing after leaving her mother’s home on Ralph Bell Road in the Summerton area on July 28, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deanna took some of her belongings and has not been in contact with her family.

Deputies say witnesses saw Deanna walking in the area of the Goat Island restaurant on August 8.

Deanna is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has tattoos on the back of her left hand and her lower back.

If you have any information, call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.