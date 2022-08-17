CCU welcomes a new therapy dog to campus ahead of the fall semester
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University welcomed a new member to its staff this week.
Treasure, a certified therapy dog, joined the campus this week just as the new school semester begins.
She is a part of the LIFE program at CCU.
The program is a post-secondary education and transition program for people who have a mild to moderate intellectual and/or developmental disability, according to CCU.
