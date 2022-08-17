SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CCU welcomes a new therapy dog to campus ahead of the fall semester

CCU welcomes new therapy dog to campus
CCU welcomes new therapy dog to campus(Source: Coastal Carolina University)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University welcomed a new member to its staff this week.

Treasure, a certified therapy dog, joined the campus this week just as the new school semester begins.

She is a part of the LIFE program at CCU.

The program is a post-secondary education and transition program for people who have a mild to moderate intellectual and/or developmental disability, according to CCU.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during a news...
Trump legal adviser ordered to testify in Ga. election probe
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County
Man accused of assaulting multiple woman near Oakcrest Road.
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple women

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
The GRAND closes temporarily after fire
Generic photo of what a doctor's office where an abortion takes place would look like
Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban
IMPH Releases Report and Recommendations Developed by S.C. Experts Examining Lessons Learned...
South Carolina Institute of Medicine and Public Health releases report on lessons learned from COVID-19
South Carolina's Supreme Court
SC Supreme Court temporarily blocks abortion law