4th Annual “Let’s Get Loud: Battle of the Bands” kicks off Friday in Lexington

Battle of the Bands Flyer
Battle of the Bands Flyer(WIS)
By Hannah Cumler
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - For the fourth year in a row, “Let’s Get Loud: Battle of the Bands” will take place in Lexington to raise money and support for Fisher House of Columbia.

The battle of the bands event, hosted by ERA Wilder Realty and Freeway Music Lexington, offers local bands the opportunity to come together and play, while also competing for a cash prize.

Along with music, the event will also offer food, giveaways, raffles and much more.

“Let’s Get Loud: Battle of the Bands” will take place Friday, August 19 at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for children 9-12 years old, and children under 8 years old are free. Gates to the event open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more on the event and to purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.

