21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple women

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals.

One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her.

The victim then said she armed herself and ran towards a neighbor’s house to lure Zuell away from her children. He reportedly then attempted to choke and assault the neighbor.

Deputies say Zuell also kicked in the door at a third residence, but no one was home at the time.

Zuell was found in the middle of the street and taken to a local hospital and later released.

He is currently at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center pending an appearance in circuit court after his bond was denied.

