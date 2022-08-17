SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple women

Man accused of assaulting multiple woman near Oakcrest Road.
Man accused of assaulting multiple woman near Oakcrest Road.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals.

One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her.

The victim then said she armed herself and ran towards a neighbor’s house to lure Zuell away from her children. He reportedly then attempted to choke and assault the neighbor.

Deputies say Zuell also kicked in the door at a third residence, but no one was home at the time.

Zuell was found in the middle of the street and taken to a local hospital and later released.

He is currently at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center pending an appearance in circuit court after his bond was denied.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
wis
FIRST ALERT- Clouds and cool temps continue, better rain chances by Thu/Fri
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

Latest News

Some South Carolina State University students say with only one day away until the start of...
SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus
The House Judiciary Committee meets in Columbia on Aug. 16, 2022.
Bill to ban almost all abortions in SC advances to House floor for debate
Abortion legislation heading to SC house
Abortion legislation heading to SC house
Lexington Police investigate deadly shooting
Lexington Police investigate deadly shooting