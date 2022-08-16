SkyView
Suspects in custody after chase in Newberry County

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Four suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after running from Newberry County deputies.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitmire Police Department was chasing four suspects in a stolen car from Union County to an area between US 176 and I-26 where the suspects ran into the woods.

Deputies said the suspects had stolen several cars in Union County.

The search began shortly after midnight. At around 12:50 a.m. one of the suspects was caught and three others were on the run in the area. At 1:09 a.m. a male and female suspect was taken into custody.

The fourth and final suspect was taken into custody around 3:23 a.m., according to police.

The suspects have not been identified.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

