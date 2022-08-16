Soda City Live: Ribbon cutting and grand opening of Midlands Middle College

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow will be a big day for Midlands Middle College as the high school holds a ribbon cutting and grand opening to celebrate moving into a renovated building at Midlands Technical College.

Dr, Laurie Lee is the principal of Midlands Middle College. Dr. Ron Rhames is the president of Midlands Technical College. And Mary Eish is the current valedictorian of Midlands Middle College and will be part of the ribbon cutting tomorrow. They joined Soda City Live to let viewers know how this school works.

School officials say their system helps students take control of their educational opportunities and forge a path to future success.

Midlands Middle College integrates high school, technical college, and the world of work into one rigorous and relevant program. It is a South Carolina public charter high school. MMC prepares students for successful academic and professional futures by completing graduation requirements, enrolling in dual credit courses through Midlands Technical College, and engaging in programs leading to college and career readiness.

Potential students, parents/guardians and others are invited to learn more and experience the Midlands Middle College difference. Schedule a campus tour today by calling 803-822-7043.

Learn more about Midlands Middle College at https://midlandsmiddlecollege.com/.

