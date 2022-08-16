SkyView
Soda City Live: Is it Real or is it Cake? Hosts try to determine which item is cake

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Joi Kyles is a professional cake decorator who specializes in hyper-realistic cakes.

She joins us again in the Soda City Kitchen to try to trick us with her super talented ability to disguise cakes as everyday objects.

Be sure to follow Joi on social media to see other objects she has “cake-afied.”

https://www.instagram.com/joifilleddelights/

https://www.tiktok.com/@joifilleddelights

https://www.facebook.com/joifilleddelights

