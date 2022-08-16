Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A puppy who was abandoned in a dumpster in Spartanburg County now has a name - and will soon be ready to go to a forever home.

“Coleman” is what Greenville County Animal Care and Greenville Humane Society named the 6-week-old black and tan shepherd and hound puppy that was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex on Willis Terrance Road.

Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement is still investigating who dumped Coleman with his bed in the dumpster.

Rachel Delport, Greenville Humane Society’s Chief Executive Officer, said Coleman is a happy and healthy puppy who will be neutered and available for adoption on Wednesday.

“He was probably just a little underfed and maybe needed some TLC and fluids,” Delport said. “Coming into our care, he’s been doing well. He’s obviously gotten some treats and some food and he’s just happy to be where he is.”

Anyone interested in adopting Coleman or one of the shelter’s other dogs in need of a home can stop by the adoption center on Airport Road, which is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

“If you are interested in adopting, especially sweet Coleman here just make sure that you’re ready, you’re prepared, that financially you can take care of him and you’re able to give him that loving home that he needs,” Delport said.

If you aren’t able to adopt, Greenville Humane Society needs foster homes and volunteers to help with the large number of homeless animals across the Upstate.

A spokesperson for Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said as of Tuesday, there were no updates to release in the investigation.

