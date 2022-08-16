SkyView
Project Tech to offer Free professional headshots to Community(wis)
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Professional headshots can come in handy for a number of things -- resumes, websites, social media and more.

Many professionals don’t have professional headshots because they either don’t realize their importance, don’t know who to go to, or don’t have the financial means to pay for them.

However, Friday, August 19th is World Photography Day- and local organization, Project Tech will be teaming up with three professional photographers to offer FREE headshots to those who need them.

