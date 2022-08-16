Programming Notice: WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW expanding to full hour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is expanding our 10 p.m. newscast in September!

WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW is expanding to a full hour broadcast. Currently the broadcast runs from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The full hour expansion takes over the syndication period of the CBS program ‘Mom.’

The expansion and programing schedule changes begin on Sept. 12, 2022.

