SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Programming Notice: WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW expanding to full hour

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is expanding our 10 p.m. newscast in September!

WIS News 10 at 10 on Columbia’s CW is expanding to a full hour broadcast. Currently the broadcast runs from 10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The full hour expansion takes over the syndication period of the CBS program ‘Mom.’

The expansion and programing schedule changes begin on Sept. 12, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
wis
FIRST ALERT- Cooler temps arrive but rain chances stick around
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

Latest News

FILE - The company estimates this will bring 275 new jobs to the area.
Pet Supplies Plus to invest $53 million in Orangeburg County
SC House Judiciary Special Laws Subcommittee met Tuesday morning to move abortion...
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee to debate South Carolina abortion recommendations
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Coroner identifies man killed during home invasion in Lexington
Money Matters: Saving Money on Back to School