Money Matters: Saving Money on Back to School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is time for back to school again. Those lists can get kind of expensive, are there ways to plan so that we don’t over spend?

Yes, in a year like this when inflation is really beating us up on other areas, saving on back to school is important.

The first step is to take inventory of what you need to buy, mostly just the necessities.

Second, look around the house. See what you may already have, sometimes you may have bought it in previous years and forgotten you’d purchased it.

Third, run that list online. Whatever store you choose, check online first because there are many great deals that could save you money.

Are there any other ways that could save money?

Yes, with online shopping being key, be sure to check for hidden costs such as shipping. These can add on and actually make it more expensive.

A second idea is to check with friends and family to see if you can split up a bulk purchase. You might buy bulk of one item, they can purchase another and you can share it with all of your children.

Another idea is to see if you can purchase a little bit at the start of the school year and then wait a few weeks to see what your child’s classes actually need.

