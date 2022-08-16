SkyView
Lexington police, coroner investigating death in neighborhood

Lexington police, coroner investigating death in neighborhood
(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department announced Tuesday that it’s investigating a death on Widgeon Drive in the Mallard Lakes neighborhood.

Police say this is an isolated incident and the neighborhood is safe.

The Lexington County Coroner and investigators are on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

