LIVE: House Judiciary Committee to debate South Carolina abortion recommendations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday’s meeting of the House Judiciary Special Laws Subcommittee kicked off a day of debate at the South Carolina State House.

Recommendations under consideration included a near total ban on abortion that does not have rape or incest exceptions.

The subcommittee voted 3-1 Tuesday morning to adopt earlier recommendations and moved them to the full House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to begin debating at 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s debate is the latest stage in the battle over abortion rights after the SCOTUS overruled Roe V. Wade earlier this year. South Carolina is one of multiple states that had legislation in place in the event of a ruling, the “Fetal Heartbeat” bill.

Lawmakers created a South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion, which has provided draft proposals and recommendations on abortion in the state.

