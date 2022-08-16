SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

LIVE: House Judiciary Committee to debate South Carolina abortion recommendations

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Tuesday’s meeting of the House Judiciary Special Laws Subcommittee kicked off a day of debate at the South Carolina State House.

Recommendations under consideration included a near total ban on abortion that does not have rape or incest exceptions.

The subcommittee voted 3-1 Tuesday morning to adopt earlier recommendations and moved them to the full House Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to begin debating at 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s debate is the latest stage in the battle over abortion rights after the SCOTUS overruled Roe V. Wade earlier this year. South Carolina is one of multiple states that had legislation in place in the event of a ruling, the “Fetal Heartbeat” bill.

Lawmakers created a South Carolina House Ad Hoc Committee on Abortion, which has provided draft proposals and recommendations on abortion in the state.

RELATED COVERAGE

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
wis
FIRST ALERT- Cooler temps arrive but rain chances stick around
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

Latest News

House Judiciary Committee to debate South Carolina abortion recommendations
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Money Matters: Saving Money on Back to School
Aylee Gordon died after a shooting accident on Christmas Day in 2021.
No charges filed in ‘catastrophic accident’ killing 3-year-old on Christmas Day