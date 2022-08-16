FIRST ALERT- Clouds and cool temps continue, better rain chances by Thu/Fri

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are going to be around 10 degrees below average, with plenty of clouds and more rain chances to round out the week.

First Alert Headlines

More clouds are expected tomorrow with temperatures in the low 80s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers.

The chance of rain goes up to 60% Thursday and Friday with highs near 80.

Saturday and Sunday looks active too, with a 50% chance of some showers.

Temps warm up into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

There’s a small disturbance off the coast of Nicaragua, that has a 20% chance of development in the next 5 days.

First Alert Summary:

Skies are mostly cloudy to overcast for the near future! The jet stream is in a nice big trough over the region and will provide uplift. At the surface of the earth we have a stationary boundary to our south that will help fire off showers and rain.

Lows tonight are in the upper 60s with a 60% chance of rain.

Wednesday we have low 80s with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers.

A low pressure system, a weak one at least, nears Thursday and Friday from the south. It, along with a stationary boundary helps up our chances of rain to 60% for both days. Right now rainfall amounts look to be around 0.25-0.5″ but we could see higher amounts in localized storms and downpours, should they develop.

Saturday and Sunday look cloudy and active as well. There’s a 50% chance of showers and storms with mostly cloudy skies. With a few more peeks of sunshine expect highs near the mid 80s.

In the tropics, there is a 20% chance for tropical development for an area of thunderstorms that is currently located near Central America. It will move northwest over the Bay of Campeche and that’s where it is expected to develop.

Forecast Update:

Tonight: A few passing clouds with lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler than normal with highs in the low 80s. There’s a 20% chance for showers.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs around 80. There’s a 60% chance for showers and storms.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms. Highs are near 80.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with another 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with another 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy there’s a 40% chance of showers.

