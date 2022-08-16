SkyView
Convenience store closed after being seen as a public nuisance

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Main’s Best convenience store at 2132 Main Street was permanently closed after being seen as a public nuisance on August 15, 2022.

CPD, say they sent a letter to the South Carolina Department of Revenue Alcohol Licensing Division for the store to not be able to renew their liquor license.

The letter states, ‘It is of the opinion of the Columbia Police Department that the Main’s Best Convenience Store has failed to operate and sell alcohol in a responsible manner, therefore adversely affecting the public health and safety within our community.’

According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to criminal offenses.

Officials say a notice of intent to declare the property a public nuisance was sent to the owners of the establishment on April 22, 2022.

