Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Fireflies for Game Day in the Park
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center.
The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and more.
See flyer for details.
Game Day in the Park by WIS Digital News Staff on Scribd
