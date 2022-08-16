SkyView
Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Fireflies for Game Day in the Park

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and more.

See flyer for details.

