SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia businesses surprised with tech upgrade from Carolina Panthers and Lenovo

Casania' Caring Hands received a $5,000 upgrade package from Lenovo and the Carolina Panthers.
Casania' Caring Hands received a $5,000 upgrade package from Lenovo and the Carolina Panthers.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Two Columbia businesses were surprised Tuesday afternoon with technology upgrades and game tickets.

At the end of July the Carolina Panthers announced the return of Empowering the Carolinas. The giveaway is aimed at helping small businesses through grants and technology packages.

Casania' Caring Hands received a $5,000 upgrade package from Lenovo and the Carolina Panthers.
Casania' Caring Hands received a $5,000 upgrade package from Lenovo and the Carolina Panthers.(WIS News 10)

The football franchise partners with Lenovo to provide a $5000 technology upgrade package and pre season tickets to the Panthers’ game against the Buffalo Bills. Over 650 businesses entered this year.

Two Columbia businesses were selected as winners in this contest; Casania’s Caring Hands and Uptown Gifts on Main.

LaShaunda Glover, owner of Casania’s Caring Hands was presented her award by former Panthers player Dwight Stone. The business is an in-home care service that helps elderly or disabled individuals. They assist with day-to-day tasks such as grooming and transportation.

LaShaunds said their main objective is to provide compan

In addition to receiving the upgrade package, all 10 winners from across the region will be recognized during the preseason game at the halftime. One of the 10 will also receive a $100,000 advertising package with the franchise during the NFL season.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One dead, one injured in shooting in Lexington, police investigating
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
wis
FIRST ALERT- Clouds and cool temps continue, better rain chances by Thu/Fri
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City
Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

Latest News

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office logo
Solicitor’s office declines to prosecute former KCSO deputy in viral video incident
According to CPD since January 2021, they have responded to over 200 calls in regard to...
Convenience store closes after being seen as a public nuisance
wis
FIRST ALERT- Clouds and cool temps continue, better rain chances by Thu/Fri
A puppy rescued from a dumpster in the Upstate will soon be available for adoption from the...
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Upstate soon ready for adoption