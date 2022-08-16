Columbia businesses surprised with tech upgrade from Carolina Panthers and Lenovo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Two Columbia businesses were surprised Tuesday afternoon with technology upgrades and game tickets.

At the end of July the Carolina Panthers announced the return of Empowering the Carolinas. The giveaway is aimed at helping small businesses through grants and technology packages.

Casania' Caring Hands received a $5,000 upgrade package from Lenovo and the Carolina Panthers. (WIS News 10)

The football franchise partners with Lenovo to provide a $5000 technology upgrade package and pre season tickets to the Panthers’ game against the Buffalo Bills. Over 650 businesses entered this year.

Two Columbia businesses were selected as winners in this contest; Casania’s Caring Hands and Uptown Gifts on Main.

LaShaunda Glover, owner of Casania’s Caring Hands was presented her award by former Panthers player Dwight Stone. The business is an in-home care service that helps elderly or disabled individuals. They assist with day-to-day tasks such as grooming and transportation.

LaShaunds said their main objective is to provide compan

In addition to receiving the upgrade package, all 10 winners from across the region will be recognized during the preseason game at the halftime. One of the 10 will also receive a $100,000 advertising package with the franchise during the NFL season.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.