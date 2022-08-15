SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Teen to be tried as adult in 2021 Coastal Carolina attempted murder, kidnapping, assault

Mije Basnight
Mije Basnight(15th Circuit Solicitor)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A family court judge ruled Friday the teen charged in connection to a 2021 incident near Coastal Carolina University should be tried as an adult.

Mije Basnight was 16 at the time he was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, carjacking, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, said Lauren Vinson, the assistant solicitor who represented the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Friday during the hearing.

Following a hearing Friday, the Honorable Family Court Judge Jan Bromell-Holmes waived Basnight from family court to general sessions where he will be tried as an adult.

“The prosecution of this egregious crime and getting justice for the victim has been a great priority to this office and we are glad that will be able to proceed in the Court of General Sessions where sentencing guidelines are much more appropriate for acts so horrific,” Vinson said following the hearing.

MORE COVERAGE | 16-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault, carjacking near CCU

Basnight was charged following the October 31, 2021, incident where a young woman was assaulted in a parking lot along S.C. 544 near the school.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Shariyah Harris
Runaway 15-year-old found in Greenville County, deputies say

Latest News

Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
FILE: Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
Sen. Graham to file appeal in subpoena fight
The City of Columbia is asking for volunteers in a project to count traffic.
Columbia looks for volunteers in national city planning project
generic crash
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion