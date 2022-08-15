SkyView
Sumter woman and Georgia man indicted on firearms and conspiracy charges

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman and a Georgia man are facing firearms and conspiracy charges.

Daeja Bryana Hodge, 25, of Sumter, SC, and Kelsey Antonio McCallum, 29, of Gainesville, GA. are indicted by a federal grand jury. They are charged with:

  • One count of conspiracy
  • Three counts of making false statements on firearms purchase forms
  • Aiding and abetting

The indictment alleges Hodge and McCallum conspired to make false statements while purchasing firearms from at least June of 2020. It also alleges they engaged in unlicensed sales of firearms.

The two are also accused that on two dates in January of 2021 Hodge aided McCallum in falsely claiming she was the purchaser of eight guns from two Columbia firearm dealers.

The two face a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

