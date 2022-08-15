SkyView
South Carolina State University responds to housing concerns as students return

By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to housing concerns on campus.

President Alexander Conyers said a record influx of students caused a shift of upperclassmen to supplemental housing. Conyers said it is the largest class to SC State in almost 15 years.

Earlier this year the university received $20 million to renovate and fulfill other campus projects. The university has been unable to use Sojourner Truth Hall’s full capacity for housing because the upper floors are inaccessible to firemen. SC state said it is also exploring options to develop more residence halls on campus.

Conyers said,

“We appreciate students’ patience and understanding as we continue placement. It is our intention to house as many students as possible before classes begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17.”

The university is asking any students with housing assignments that have not checked in their residence hall to speak with the Office of Residence Life and Housing as soon as possible. Coordinators are submitting vacant room lists for students who have not checked in yet. The university said rooms are being reassigned to students waiting for placement.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

