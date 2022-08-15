Soda City Live: True Crime Plays to run at Trustus Theatre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have an obsession with true crime - then make sure you get tickets to Trustus Theatre’s latest shows. The shows are based on real crimes that happened in Columbia.

The True Crime “rep” will feature “Composure” and “House Calls: The Strange tale of Dr. Gale”, those shows happening now until the 27th.

Click here for show times and tickets.

