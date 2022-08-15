SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World

Soda City Live: Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World
Soda City Live: Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World(Ensemble Eclectica)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a fusion of the senses.  Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World. The exciting and interdisciplinary group in Columbia will bring its new signature production to the Harbison Theater stage later this month.

Dr. Suzanna Pavlovsky is the founder and artistic director of Ensemble Eclectica. Clayton King is the emcee of the upcoming performance, as well as one of the vocalists. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to join them for their upcoming spectacular. The program is diverse in genres and styles. Dr. Pavlovsky combines live music with dance, visual art, and media to create interdisciplinary magic.  It’s earned her praise on a national level.

Organizers of the production say, “The theme of What a Wonderful World is about hope for the world. As people search for a brighter side, they need optimistic thoughts, happiness, and beautiful things to surround them and bring positive emotions and light into their lives. Ensemble Eclectica’s message is that the world is beautiful, and that it is totally worth appreciating, loving and caring for. Even when all seems lost and despairing, there is always hope for the future.”

What a Wonderful World will be performed Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Harbison Theatre.  That’s located at Midlands Technical College at 7300 College Street in Irmo.

To learn more about Ensemble Eclectica, visit https://www.ensembleeclectica.org/. Purchase tickets for What a Wonderful World at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-a-wonderful-world-tickets-376775494647.  They range in price from $35 to $50.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Shariyah Harris
Runaway 15-year-old found in Greenville County, deputies say

Latest News

Every penny raised goes to local charities. The sale is Friday, August 19 from 8 a.m. to 2:30...
Soda City Live: Do you love a good garage sale bargain?
Shandon UMC Garage Sale
Soda City Live: 16th Annual Shandon UMC garage sale
Soda City Live: 'Hitting the Mark'
Licensed therapist develops self-help book
Emily Middleton is known as The Latch RN. She works with families throughout the Midlands with...
Soda City Live: Helpful advice for mothers struggling with breastfeeding