Soda City Live: Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a fusion of the senses. Ensemble Eclectica presents What a Wonderful World. The exciting and interdisciplinary group in Columbia will bring its new signature production to the Harbison Theater stage later this month.

Dr. Suzanna Pavlovsky is the founder and artistic director of Ensemble Eclectica. Clayton King is the emcee of the upcoming performance, as well as one of the vocalists. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to join them for their upcoming spectacular. The program is diverse in genres and styles. Dr. Pavlovsky combines live music with dance, visual art, and media to create interdisciplinary magic. It’s earned her praise on a national level.

Organizers of the production say, “The theme of What a Wonderful World is about hope for the world. As people search for a brighter side, they need optimistic thoughts, happiness, and beautiful things to surround them and bring positive emotions and light into their lives. Ensemble Eclectica’s message is that the world is beautiful, and that it is totally worth appreciating, loving and caring for. Even when all seems lost and despairing, there is always hope for the future.”

What a Wonderful World will be performed Saturday, August 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Harbison Theatre. That’s located at Midlands Technical College at 7300 College Street in Irmo.

To learn more about Ensemble Eclectica, visit https://www.ensembleeclectica.org/. Purchase tickets for What a Wonderful World at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-a-wonderful-world-tickets-376775494647. They range in price from $35 to $50.

