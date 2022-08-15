SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Second fatal shooting this month near George Floyd Square

The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this month. (WCCO via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - One man died and another was seriously injured in the second fatal shooting this month near the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody in 2020.

Minneapolis Police spokesman Officer Garrett Parten said officers found two wounded men Sunday afternoon near the intersection that was renamed to remember Floyd’s death.

One man died at the hospital and the other man’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

A week before Sunday’s shooting, Mohamed Omar, 29, died after he was shot in the same area.

Parten said the police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings.

The intersection known as George Floyd Square became a makeshift memorial after Floyd’s death and was officially renamed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
Shariyah Harris
Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Greenville Co.

Latest News

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
The police department will likely increase patrols in the area after the two shootings this...
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in 2nd recent shooting
The Congressional delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to...
China announces new Taiwan drills as US delegation visits
wis
FIRST ALERT-Evening storms with heavy rain and gusty winds tonight