Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman.

Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records.

A police report states authorities responded to a Circle K on Rivers Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Branham allegedly assaulted employees after he was asked to leave the store. A victim told officers he punched her in the stomach and said he was going to take her baby.

Charleston County EMS workers checked the woman who had been punched, the report states.

Branham’s court date is set for Aug. 31.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.