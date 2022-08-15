SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County Animal Services to unveil new barn for stray farm animals

Lexington County Animal Services unveiling new barn for large animal response.
Lexington County Animal Services unveiling new barn for large animal response.(Lexington County PIO)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18. The new barn at their 321 Ball Park Road location will be revealed at the event.

According to the press release, the new barn is 4,800 square feet and will be able to house large animals.

Lexington County Animal Services unveiling new barn for large animal response.
Lexington County Animal Services unveiling new barn for large animal response.(Lexington County PIO)

“As the director of LCAS I am very excited to take over this responsibility,” Animal Services Director Stephen Collins said. “LCAS welcomes the opportunity to grow the organization and assist the citizens of Lexington County.”

The County said this new barn is the final step of a three-year process in response to cases of stray and neglected farm animals.

Lexington County Animal Services unveiling new barn for large animal response.
Lexington County Animal Services unveiling new barn for large animal response.(Lexington County PIO)

“Major projects like this don’t just happen,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The new barn came together as a result of work and cooperation between multiple entities. We’re glad to have been a part of a smooth transition to ensure the citizens of Lexington County receive uninterrupted, high-quality service.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Trailer filled with tires on fire, one lane opens on I-77 near Cayce
Shariyah Harris
Runaway 15-year-old found in Greenville County, deputies say
Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens

Latest News

Lee County Shared Hope is calling for donations to support the opening and continuation of...
First homeless shelter in Lee County seeking donations
The event runs Saturday Aug. 13th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1180 Colonial Life Blvd in Columbia.
Midlands Fatherhood Coalition: Back to School
Midlands 2022 back-to-school giveaways and events
Furry Friend Friday - Wilma and Charlotte
Furry Friend Friday - Wilma and Charlotte