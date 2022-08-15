Lexington County Animal Services to unveil new barn for stray farm animals

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services (LCAS) is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. on Thursday, August 18. The new barn at their 321 Ball Park Road location will be revealed at the event.

According to the press release, the new barn is 4,800 square feet and will be able to house large animals.

Lexington County Animal Services unveiling new barn for large animal response. (Lexington County PIO)

“As the director of LCAS I am very excited to take over this responsibility,” Animal Services Director Stephen Collins said. “LCAS welcomes the opportunity to grow the organization and assist the citizens of Lexington County.”

The County said this new barn is the final step of a three-year process in response to cases of stray and neglected farm animals.

Lexington County Animal Services unveiling new barn for large animal response. (Lexington County PIO)

“Major projects like this don’t just happen,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “The new barn came together as a result of work and cooperation between multiple entities. We’re glad to have been a part of a smooth transition to ensure the citizens of Lexington County receive uninterrupted, high-quality service.”

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.