FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Cayce
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes Monday.
The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT.
Another video from Jacoby Seawright shows the vehicle fire from a bridge.
