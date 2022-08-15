SkyView
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Cayce

A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.(SCDOT)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vehicle fire on I-77 south near Cayce closed all lanes Monday.

The fire happened near exit 2 at around 12:20 p.m., according to SCDOT.

Another video from Jacoby Seawright shows the vehicle fire from a bridge.

Video from Jacoby Seawright

