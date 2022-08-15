SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Driver killed after vehicle overturns in Orangeburg crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say a driver died after their vehicle overturned several times Sunday in the Orangeburg area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on SC Highway 6 near Red Bank Road.

A 2009 Toyota four-door was traveling west on SC 6 and went off the left side of the road, hit a drainage ditch and overturned several times, according to Master Trooper David Jones.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital and later died, Jones said.

The crash remains under investigation by the state highway patrol. The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-77 south near Cayce after trailer filled with tires caught on fire
Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
wis
FIRST ALERT-Evening storms with heavy rain and gusty winds tonight
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
Shariyah Harris
Runaway 15-year-old found in Greenville County, deputies say

Latest News

Columbia Fire Department experiencing staffing shortage
As Columbia Fire Department experiences staffing shortage, city says reinforcements are coming
Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records.
Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston
Columbia Fire Department experiences staffing shortage
Columbia Fire Department experiences staffing shortage
DHEC relaxes COVID guidance for new school year and encourages more vaccinations.
DHEC relaxes COVID guidance for new school year, encourages more vaccinations
DHEC relaxes COVID-19 protocols for new school year
DHEC relaxes COVID-19 protocols for new school year