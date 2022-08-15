SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deadly alligator attack under investigation in Sun City

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)(WDBJ)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly alligator attack.

The sheriff’s office and other emergency services responded to the scene of an alligator attack in Sun City on Monday. They say they received a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting a large alligator near the edge of a pond in the Sun City community guarding what was believed to be a person.

Emergency services arrived and located the alligator, as well as a deceased person.

The South Carolina Department of Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is on scene and currently investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Shariyah Harris
Runaway 15-year-old found in Greenville County, deputies say
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond

Latest News

A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Cayce
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
File photo
Sumter woman and Georgia man indicted on firearms and conspiracy charges
An image from Monday's roundtable discussion with students about the impact of COVID and grant...
WATCH: Congressman Clyburn and Education Secretary Cardona to visit SC State, speak with students