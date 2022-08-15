Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. The extent of the passenger’s injuries is unknown at this time, according to Fisher.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

