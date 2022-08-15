SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital. The extent of the passenger’s injuries is unknown at this time, according to Fisher.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond
Shariyah Harris
Runaway 15-year-old found in Greenville County, deputies say

Latest News

Shariyah Harris
Runaway 15-year-old found in Greenville County, deputies say
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus.
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
wis
FIRST ALERT-Evening storms with heavy rain and gusty winds tonight
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus
UofSC move-in brings more than 6,000 new students to campus