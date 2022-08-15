Congressman Clyburn and Education Secretary Cardona to visit SC State, speak with students

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn (D) and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are meeting students and educational leaders Monday.

They will be visiting the South Carolina State University and meeting with the university president, Alexander Conyers, and hearing from students about pandemic recovery.

One area of discussion includes how students have been assisted by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The funds are aimed at helping students through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to hearing from students, they will also be listening to leaders at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). In the American Rescue Plan (ARP) HBCUs across the state received over $112 million in funding. In July SC State and Clinton college received $5 million through the plan.

In 2021 the Biden Administration dedicated $5.8 billion nationwide to HBCUs.

