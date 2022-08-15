SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Congressman Clyburn and Education Secretary Cardona to visit SC State, speak with students

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since 1993.
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn has served South Carolina's Sixth Congressional District since 1993.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn (D) and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are meeting students and educational leaders Monday.

They will be visiting the South Carolina State University and meeting with the university president, Alexander Conyers, and hearing from students about pandemic recovery.

One area of discussion includes how students have been assisted by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). The funds are aimed at helping students through the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to hearing from students, they will also be listening to leaders at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). In the American Rescue Plan (ARP) HBCUs across the state received over $112 million in funding. In July SC State and Clinton college received $5 million through the plan.

In 2021 the Biden Administration dedicated $5.8 billion nationwide to HBCUs.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Passengers were stuck in the Dominican Republic for days because of a mechanical issue.
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
Killijah Herbert-Suspect in an attempted murder case in Saluda County.
Suspect arrested for stabbing man multiple times
Police Chief W.H. ‘Skip’ Holbrook announces that a judge has denied bond for Christ Suave...
Man accused of throwing woman to ground, attempting removal of clothes in Walgreens
Shariyah Harris
Runaway 15-year-old found in Greenville County, deputies say
Jacqueline Williams
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist out on bond

Latest News

A vehicle fire closed two lanes of traffic Monday on I-77 South.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Vehicle fire on I-77 near Cayce
File photo
Sumter woman and Georgia man indicted on firearms and conspiracy charges
FILE: Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina
Sen. Graham to file appeal in subpoena fight
Puppy found abandoned in commercial dumpster on Willis Terrance Road in Spartanburg County.
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster