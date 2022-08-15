Columbia looks for volunteers in national city planning project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is asking for volunteers in a national project that helps with city planning.

The National Bicycle and Pedestrian Documentation Project aims to count traffic at key intersections that see heavy traffic. Columbia’s release said,

“The survey will help us better understand who uses the City’s roadways – streets and sidewalks included – and how they use them. A greater understanding of people’s behavior, as well as new data, will help to influence people-oriented planning and policy that inspires walkable, bikeable, and livable transportation design.”

There are nine time slots available in the project. Volunteers will spend two hours counting foot and bike traffic.

The locations are:

Saturday, Sept. 10, 10:00 a.m.- noon

Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 10:00 a.m. - noon

Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22, 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 10:00 a.m. - noon

To sign up for to volunteer, click the link here.

