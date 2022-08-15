As Columbia Fire Department experiences staffing shortage, city says reinforcements are coming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages within the Columbia Richland Fire Department forced some engines to be taken off-duty, and others to operate with fewer people, according to the Columbia Firefighters Association.

On August 5, the association reports that Engine 8 on Atlas Road, Engine 9 on Devine Street and Engine 14 in Dentsville, as well as Rehab 1, were taken out of service.

The association said that 13 other engines were reportedly operating while being understaffed that day as well.

The national standard for crew staffing is four firefighters per truck.

Data from the city of Columbia shows the department had budgeted for 23 absences that day, but 34 called out, either with vacation, sick leave or another kind of leave.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann’s office said that reinforcements are on the way, though.

When fully staffed, the Columbia Fire Department has 454 personnel. It is currently about 89 percent staffed, but with new hires, it is expected to be at 92 percent in the coming weeks.

The department has also budgeted for an additional class of 30 new recruits starting at the end of September, the mayor’s office said.

Data provided by the mayor’s office shows that department staff took more than 10,000 hours of leave in June, between sick leave and annual vacation time. The 4,000 hours of sick time taken in June were in line with the average number of hours taken since July 2021.

In a post on Facebook, the Columbia Firefighters association said of the staffing issues on August 5: “The residents and guests of the city of Columbia and Richland County are at a disservice.”

The association did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Rickenmann said: “We want to support the fire department and give them the resources to recruit the best new talent possible. Anybody that wants to contribute to that dialogue should put down the keyboard and pick up the phone for a conversation.”

The mayor’s office also said they are not currently considering any change to leave policy.

The Columbia Fire Department is taking several steps to bolster recruitment efforts. It currently runs a bridge program where volunteer firefighters can move into full-time positions more quickly.

Additionally, it launched a direct hire program earlier this year to give firefighters with prior experience faster employment by allowing them access to an abridged training academy.

WIS was told that Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins was not available for an interview on this topic on Monday.

When asked whether starting salary could play a role in recruitment, the department said, “There are multiple factors that can influence our recruiting.”

According to the department’s website, the starting salary for Columbia firefighters is $33,669. For applicants with a master’s degree, the starting salary goes up slightly to $35,942.

